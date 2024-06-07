Eminem feels 'too paranoid' to pursue romantic relationships

Eminem recently celebrated his daughter Hailie's wedding to Evan McClintock on May 18, but the rapper's own love life remains nonexistent.



According to an insider, the rapper, 51, is hesitant to pursue romantic relationships due to trust issues, stating he's "too paranoid to give any woman a shot."

It's been nearly two decades since his last serious relationship ended with Kim Scott, his ex-wife whom he famously rapped about in his songs.

The Love the Way You Lie rapper believes he's been left permanently scarred from the tumultuous relationship, which ended in their final divorce in 2006.

“He just can’t bring himself to trust anyone enough to open up to them. But his friends know that deep down he’d love to be in a relationship. It’s really sad to see him so lonely — they wish he’d let his guard down and open up to finding love again."

Hailie, who married Evan McClintock, an enterprise growth executive, on May 18, was raised in the Detroit suburbs beneath Eminem's 15,000-square-foot roof alongside her half-sister Whitney.

"My kids are comfortable here. I want them to have the stability I didn't," the Mockingbird rapper told Rolling Stone in 2011 about continuing to live in the area, albeit a world away from where he grew up on the east side of Detroit, just south of 8 Mile Road.