Kate Middleton casts doubt over future return to royal duties

Kate Middleton, who is taking time off from her royal duties to convalesce from her cancer, was reportedly going to take around six months to recover.

Amid her recovery, many have been concerned as to when the beloved royal will be returning to her duties and in what capacity. Reports suggest that she won’t resume work until the fall or even next year.

Currently, Kate’s team is “reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She may never come back in the role that people saw her in before.”

In the meantime, the Princess of Wales, is focussing on recovery and spending time with her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

“Kate’s feeling strong enough to be very involved with the kids,” another source told the outlet. “She’s been an active parent.”

As far as her recovery is concerned, Kate’s recovery is “going well.”

However, strict precautions are put in place for her safety.

“She’s not able to see many people because she is susceptible to getting sick and they don’t want her compromised, but she’s up and about,” the insider added.

Princess Kate revealed she was diagnosed with cancer in late March 2024 as she was not seen in the public for months. When concerns and speculations of her well-being were intensified, the royal issued a video statement to give a health update.

