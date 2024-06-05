Shonda Rhimes dubs ‘Bridgerton season 3’ finale ‘very moving’

Shonda Rhimes finds ‘Bridgerton season 3’ finale ‘very moving’

Shonda Rhimes gives fans peek insight Bridgerton season 3 finale, calls it a “sexy” and “surprising” journey” that leave her teary eyed.



Rhimes, 54, during conversation with Today.com shared jaw dropping details about the Netflix’s blockbuster series.

“We’re very secretive about it but I will say it is sexy and surprising in many ways,” Rhimes dished.

“And also, I cried at the end. I found it very moving — and I don’t always cry. So I really got into it. I think it’s a beautiful story.”

The streaming giants’ hit series revolves around Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, and Penelope Featherington’s, Nicola Coughlan, life.

The series has been split by Netflix into two parts – first part consisted of four episodes premiered in May 16 and the final four episodes will be dropped by June 13 – for the first time in the history of franchise.

Rhimes added about the second part that, “It is sexy and surprising, in many ways.”

Earlier, Coughlan told The Hollywood Reporter about the final episodes of the show that, “I love episodes five and six when they’re in that giddy, giddy time, and they’re so in love because that’s the thing. Some of the best things in this show are when you see people truly in love with one another, so blissfully happy.”