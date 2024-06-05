Trina McGee set to embrace motherhood at 54

Trina McGee announces pregnancy at 54

Trina McGee recently revealed that the actress is pregnant, expecting her fourth child at the age of 54.

The Boy Meets World alum took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy alongside a caption that read: "At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you."

Setting to the music of Baby Love, McGee, who played Angela in the same film captioned the post: "Gonna sign off social media for a bit. Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance."

Speaking exclusively to ET following the big announcement, McGee expressed her excitement beforehand.

The actress, who shares other children from previous relationships, told the outlet: "Just sheer joy, sheer joy, and I don't partake in any of the negativity anybody has to say about it. I am so happy. I have been blessed, and that's it. And all I'm concerned about — I only have one job now — is to have this baby, and that's what I'm about."

For the unversed, McGee is married to producer Marcello Thedford after meeting on Daylight.