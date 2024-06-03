Sandra Bullock honours late Bryan Randall on special anniversary

Sandra Bullock's plans for longtime partner Bryan Randall's death anniversary

Sandra Bullock recently commemorated the death anniversary of longtime partner Bryan Randall.

Speaking exclusively to OK! Magazine about The Blinds Side star’s upcoming milestones, the insider revealed, “It’s bittersweet that the two dates, Sandra’s birthday and the anniversary of losing Bryan, are so close to each other. She and the children will commemorate both, though.”

Reflecting on Bullock and her two kids’ experience, they further added, “They’ve gone through it all together. She wants to show them that it is healthy to grieve, but it’s also OK for their lives to move forward and to enjoy happy times again.”

The insider explained that after Bryan’s death in 2023 at age 57, Sandra is “probably going to ring the milestone birthday with a family trip.”

In addition, the actress also “loves to travel with the children. Sharing new experiences and making memories with them are her favorite thing.”

"Obviously, she’s not over losing Bryan and probably never will be completely, but Jen helped save her from the crushing grief," they confirmed.

For the unversed, Bryan died after battling ALS for three years in 2023.