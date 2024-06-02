‘Cheerful’ King Charles grants David Beckham major role

King Charles grants David Beckham major role

King Charles and David Beckham were seen beaming as they bonded over their shared interests and upcoming collaborations.

The monarch granted a new role to the former footballer as he ropes him as an ambassador to for The King’s Foundation.

Charles, 75, established the charity as the Prince of Wales in 1990 to create improved communities where people, places and the planet can harmoniously coexist.

“I’m honoured to become an Ambassador for The King’s Foundation. It was inspiring to hear from His Majesty about the Foundation’s projects and ambitions during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens,” Beckham shared in a joint Instagram post.

“As someone who grew up in London but has developed a love of the countryside, I’m looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programmes and efforts to ensure young people have a greater understanding of nature.”

He made a cheeky conclusion, adding that he and the King shared “beekeeping tips.”

The new honour comes after Prince Harry, who visited London to attend the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, was declined a meeting with his cancer-stricken father due to his “full programme.”

However, the monarch held a private meeting with Beckham mere days after at his country home Highgrove, Gloucestershire.

There are also reports of a falling out between Beckham and Prince Harry, who previously shared a friendly bond.