Jennifer Love Hewitt shares Enrique Iglesias' painful moment

Jennifer Love Hewitt shares Enrique Iglesias's painful moment

Jennifer Love Hewitt talked about Enrique Iglesias' most emotional moment she ever witnessed.



A fan page on social media honoured the late singer by sharing a video clip on May 31, featuring Hewitt revealing a lesser-known aspect of the friendship between the Spanish entertainer, aged 49, and the legendary singer, known for her hit song More Than a Woman.

“Oh, Enrique! Oh, this is such a good mashup, guys,” Hewitt, 45, said in a clip reposted by Aaliyah Legion on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The video featured Hewitt revisiting her past appearance in Iglesias' music video for his 2001 single Hero on Entertainment Tonight Retrospective.

In the video, she played Iglesias' love interest, and there's a memorable scene where he breaks down in tears while being comforted by Hewitt.

“The craziest thing about that video shoot that I don’t know if people know, is that Enrique and Aaliyah were close friends,” she said.

“And the night that we filmed that video, was the night that she passed. And so Enrique had to film that, like all of his crying stuff in the video was filmed and he was really crying because she had passed,” Hewitt explained.

The Client List alum added that the cast and crew “all did a big prayer for her at the end of the video.”

She recalled Iglesias dedicating it to the singer and said the evening was “really intense.”

Tragically, Aaliyah's life was cut short on August 25, 2001, at the age of 22.

She had been filming a music video for her song Rock the Boat in the Bahamas and was returning to Miami with seven others on a small, twin-engine Cessna plane.

Sadly, the plane crashed into a swamp just moments after takeoff, claiming the lives of all on board.