King Charles sends brutal warning to Prince Andrew over new drama

King Charles’ patience with his brother Prince Andrew is dangerously wearing thin as he continues with his ridiculous antics.

Palace sources revealed to The Sun that, the King, who is currently footing Andrew’s security bill, which costs £3million a year, is “reconsidering the levels of support he is willing to provide” to him.

Moreover, a friend of the monarch told The Sunday Times that Charles may have shown kindness to his disgraced brother, but his constant refusal to follow his orders will result into drastic measure.

Prince Andrew, who is unable to afford the upkeep costs of the Royal Lodge, had been asked to movie into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s previous home, Frogmore Cottage.

However, Andrew, who can never return to royal duties after the Esptein scandal, has been defying the King which has frustrated him to the limit.

“The King’s kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage,” the pal told the outlet.

He added that Frogmore also has “the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge.”

The pal further explained that Andrew is “taking longer than desirable” to “recognise the reality of the situation.”

If the disgraced royal doesn’t follow through with Charles’ orders, there is a chance that the monarch may even cut ties with his brother.