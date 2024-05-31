Why did security intervene to rescue Kate Middleton?

Kate continues her cancer treatment

An overly enthusiastic fan grabbed the Princess of Wales' hair while leaning in for a selfie before a security guard stepped in.

During a meet-and-greet session with royal fans prior to the Coronation concert at Windsor last year, Catherine encountered an incident involving an American tourist.

Though the princess appeared unperturbed and even smiled for a selfie with the enthusiastic fan, a security guard swiftly stepped in to push the woman's hand away from Catherine.

Simultaneously, another security guard approached Catherine to assess the situation, but the princess remained composed throughout.

After the photo was taken, Catherine politely exchanged pleasantries with the fan, saying "nice to meet you," indicating that she wasn't overly alarmed by the incident.

The fan, visibly thrilled by the encounter, smiled with delight before apologizing to the security guard who intervened. During the walkabout, Catherine also shared a touching moment by hugging a crying little girl.

Today, it was confirmed that Catherine will not be at a rehearsal for Trooping the Colour next weekend as she continues her cancer treatment. As Colonel of the Irish Guards, she traditionally would have taken the salute at the Colonel's Review, the traditional rehearsal ahead of the main Trooping the Colour event, on June 8.

