Spice Girls’ Mel B hit with defamation lawsuit by ex-husband Stephen Belafonte

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte finalised their divorce in 2017

Melanie “Mel B” is being sued by her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte for defamation.

The lawsuit follows allegations of domestic violence, including emotional, financial, and physical abuse, made by the Spice Girl against Belafonte following their divorce in 2017 after ten years of marriage.

In court documents obtained by People Magazine, Belafonte reiterated his persistent denial of the accusations, noting that he “has never physically, sexually, emotionally, or financially abused” Brown.

He further declared that the accusations – which Brown has detailed in the recent expanded version of her memoir, Brutally honest – are part of a “deliberate” campaign to “destroy” him.

In the lawsuit, Belafonte – a film/ television producer and director – is seeking $5 million in damages. He further requested a trial by jury, punitive damages, and a gag order against Brown.

Brown first filed a restraining order against Belafonte in 2017, claiming that he “threatened me with violence and threatened to destroy my life in every possible way… destroy my career and take my kids from me.” She was granted a new restraining order in 2018.

Recently, the former America’s Got Talent judge revealed on Saturday Kitchen that she still has “PTSD and panic attacks” from the alleged decade-long abuse.