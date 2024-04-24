Prince Harry not a closed chapter yet

PR expert sees bright future of Prince Harry

Prince Harry has been urged not to cut off his 'lifeline" as his visit to the UK fast approaches.



A PR expert has given an important advice to the Duke of Sussex to boost his popularity as he is set to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.



"Harry has a clear path to reputational revival. From a PR point of view, you don’t cut ties with your lifeline." Edward Coram-James claimed while speaking to Express UK.

"Assuming that the Duke has read the tealeaves and has the objectivity and discipline to perform a sustaining pivot rooted in an enduring commitment to causes like Invictus, then I do believe that his popularity will increase markedly in the years ahead," according to the expert from goup.co.uk.

"This is something that will likely have been discussed by the Invictus board, and will be one of a number of reasons why they will have decided to stick with him."



The expert went on: "Indeed, it’s one of the few remaining areas in which Harry is viewed favourably by the public.



"However, in many ways the event has outgrown its founder. Invictus no longer relies on Harry for media attention."

He also appeared suggesting Harry to take Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK.