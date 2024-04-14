George Clooney’s kindness redefined how I saw Hollywood, says Viola Davis

George Clooney's thoughfulness has changed Viola Davis thinking about Hollywood

Viola Davis has recently revealed George Clooney’s kindness changed her perspective about Hollywood.



Speaking to PEOPLE for magazine’s 50th anniversary special issue, Davis recalled Clooney offered his Lake Como villa for her and actor as well as producer Julius Tennon’s honeymoon back in 2003.

“As a matter of fact, I called him and I said, ‘So when can we come?’” remarked The Woman King actress

Davis shared she and her husband were started by Solaris co-star Clooney’s “thoughtfulness” while they stayed at Como villa,

“It was the first time that I remember thinking to myself that it redefined how I saw Hollywood,” stated The Help actress.

Davis mentioned, “I always thought, ‘Everyone is fake. No one really means it when they're nice to you.”

However, Clooney “proved” her wrong.

“It's like the first time that someone blew the lid off of that in his generosity. Julius and I still talk about that,” said the Widow actress.

Davis continued, “And here's the thing, I'm not going to lie — Julius and I are still trying to manipulate getting back there.”

“So, every time we see him now, we say, 'George, you remember when we went to your villa that time? Can we come back?’” she quipped.

Reflecting on her experience at Como villa, Davis pointed out, “The whole villa is surrounded by the Swiss Alps, and water. So, it seems like the best vacation you could possibly imagine, but also very much like home.”

She remembered, “We were the only guests in the villa and had pick of rooms. And I picked the biggest room.”

“We ate four- or five-course meals. I remember at one point Julius looking at me and his eyes were teary, my eyes were teary, and we just stared at each other for the longest time. I remember Julius saying, 'Can you believe George’s heart?’” added Davis.