Meghan Markle receives bad news as she sets sights on US politics

Meghan Markle’s political ambitions have been torn apart in the wake of her current rebrand.

Meghan and Prince Harry sparked rumours of entering US politics after launching a campaign to combat misinformation and deepfake ahead of presidential elections later this year.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Charlotte Griffith obliquely dubbed rumours about the former actress’ supposedly running for Senate to launching a lifestyle brand about food, health and beauty a “fall from grace”.

“There was a moment when she hired Michelle Obama's PR woman and spent $90,000 via Archewell to pay for her,” editor-at-large at The Mail On Sunday told host Patrick Christys, “and we did think at the time, God, maybe she actually is going to run for president.”

"But now I just feel that moment passed, and now she's making cookery shows and shows about gardening,” she explained.

"Everything just seems so much more toned down about Meghan now. The moment maybe, dare I say it, has passed for Meghan Markle. I can't see her getting that involved in politics anymore,” added Griffith.