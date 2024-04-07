Tom Holland's Romeo and Juliet heads to Broadway after record breaking ticket sales

Tom Holland's 'Romeo and Juliet' to shine after backlash.

Tom Holland's Romeo and Juliet is poised to transfer to Broadway later this year.

The play is scheduled for a 12-week run at London's Duke of York's Theatre next month, with tickets selling out within just two hours of going on sale in February.



Fans eagerly sought tickets for the West End run, with the demand being likened to the frenzy surrounding Taylor Swift's Eras tour, which has grossed $1.04 billion with 4.35 million tickets sold across 60 tour dates.

Director Jamie Lloyd's minimalist adaptations of classic texts have garnered attention, but it's Holland's leading role that has captured headlines.

A source revealed to The Mirror that plans for the transfer are underway, with further details to be announced in due course.

The production has faced a distressing wave of racial abuse following the announcement of its diverse cast.

Responding to the backlash, the theatre company issued a statement denouncing the deplorable abuse and affirming their commitment to supporting and protecting their cast.

The Jamie Lloyd Company, responsible for the production, emphasized their dedication to creating a safe and inclusive environment for their artists, condemning online harassment and affirming a zero-tolerance policy towards abuse.