Has govt notified Eid ul Fitr holidays from April 9 to 12?

People are embracing each other on the festive occasion of Eid. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to clear the air, the Ministry of Interior has termed a notification claiming that the federal government has announced the Eid ul Fitr holidays from April 9 to 12 as “fake”.

A fake notification, circulating on social media platforms, states: “In continuation of cabinet division's circular No 10-20/2023 Min-II dated 23rd December, it is for general information that the prime minister is please to declare 9 April 2024 to 12th April 2024 (Tuesday to Friday) as public holiday on the occasion of Eid ul Fiter.”

In a statement on Sunday, a spokesperson of the interior ministry clarified that the notification circulating on the internet is “fake”.

“The federal government has not yet made any decision regarding the Eid ul Fitr holidays,” the spokesperson added.

“Whatever decision the government makes about the holidays, a regular notification will be issued.”

The Punjab government, however, announced a nine-day holiday for Daanish schools on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, beginning from April 6.

In a notification issued on Saturday, the provincial authorities said the Daanish Schools in the province will remain closed from April 6 to April April 14.

Traditionally, Eid holidays commence a day earlier than the anticipated date to allow individuals ample time for preparations and to partake in the joyous festivities.