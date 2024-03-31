Nicola Coughlan details filming steamy scenes for ‘Bridgerton’ season 3

Nicola Coughlan got candid about how she managed to get through steamy scenes in the forthcoming season of Bridgerton this year.



Coughlan detailed working with an intimacy coordinator on the U.K.’s This Morning and praised her ‘amazing’ co-star Luke Newton, especially when it came to filming some intimate scenes.

The 37-year-old actress’s character Penelope Featherington and Newton’s Colin Bridgerton will be leading 2024’s season 3. The Netflix show which is based off of the book series written by Julia Quinn.

When asked about filming intimate moments, Coughlan said that it was “really nerve-wracking” but “thankfully” she has known “super nice guy” Newton for four years, which makes things easier.

Penelope and Colin have a number of steamy scenes together in in the book Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

“[We had] an amazing intimacy coordinator, Lizzy Talbot, who was there and she treats it like a stunt,” Coughlan said.

“[Luke and I] had a lot of say in what we wanted to do as well, which was great. [She’s] more like, ‘What are you comfortable with?’ But Luke and I actually … had ideas about how we wanted things to play out, which was great because we really felt like we were in control.”

The first half of Bridgerton season three will air on May 16, 2024, while part two will land a month later on June 16, 2024.