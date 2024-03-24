Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘odd’ living arrangements laid bare

Kate Middleton and Prince William have an unusual setup every time they have to stay at their official residence in the Kensington Palace.



The Palace, which is made around three courtyards, consists of four floors, of which the most notable one belongs to the couple, detailed royal author Christopher Warwick on True Royalty's Royal Beat.

“All of these royal residences at Kensington Palace are called apartments, which of course makes people immediately think they are flats like the American term for an apartment,” Warwich explained, adding, “They are not.”

He explained that the “wonderful red brick terrace houses” are “all joined, but separate houses.”

While William and Kate moved to Adelaide Cottage in September 2022 for a quieter life, but their official residence remains the Apartment A1 at the palace.

According to the floor plan of the apartment, which they moved into in 2017, the bedrooms are “unusually” located downstairs.

Moreover, at their Sandringham estate’s Anmer Hall, which the couple had received it as a gift from the late Queen Elizabeth, had some odd changes when they renovated it for two million pounds, per The Mirror.

According to royal author Sally Bedell Smith, the Queen could not get her head around why William and Kate made the kitchen the centre of the home.