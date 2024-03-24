Jonathan Majors enjoys coffee with dog amid more legal woes

Jonathan Majors' legal struggle deepens as abuse claims multiply.

Jonathan Majors was spotted enjoying a leisurely stroll with his German Shepherd puppy in West Hollywood on Friday.

Despite ongoing legal challenges, Majors appeared relaxed as he donned a navy blue hoodie and rolled-up blue pants.

Jonathan continues to receive support from his girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, amidst his legal troubles.

The star faces legal issues stemming from a December conviction for reckless assault and harassment related to a March 2023 altercation involving his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

He is currently facing legal proceedings, awaits his sentencing hearing scheduled for April 8, where he could potentially face up to a year of imprisonment if convicted.

However, there remains a possibility for his conviction to be set aside pending a decision from Judge Michael Gaffey, expected by April 1.

The actor's legal troubles extend further as his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, has filed a lawsuit against him in federal court.

Jabbari alleges multiple instances of violence, including an incident in London where she claims Majors physically assaulted her, causing her to fear for her life.

She accuses him of coercing her to forego medical treatment under threat of self-harm.

He has faced allegations of emotional abuse from two other ex-girlfriends and physical abuse from one of them.