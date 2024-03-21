Kate Middleton security breach sparks outrage

Royal fans and commentators have expressed their concern over claims that Kate Middleton may have had her security breached.



Michael Cole, former BBC royal correspondent, has also expressed his anger over the shock claims that staff at the The London Clinic tried to access the Princess of Wales’s medical records after she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

In talks with GB News, Cole asked "why has no one been arrested?"



He continued: "The London Clinic is a prestigious and famous hospital in the country."

Cole urged the concerned authorities to take stern actions against those who are involved in this crime.

An investigation has reportedly been launched at the hospital that treated Kate Middleton for her abdominal surgery in January. At least one member of staff was said to have been caught trying to access the 42-year-old’s notes.



The clinic, which is a top private hospital with a reputation for treating royals, politicians and celebrities, has found itself caught up in the Kate Middleton media storm.



Prince Kate spent about two weeks in the hospital before returning home to continue her recovery at the family in Windsor, while King Charles also underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate at the same hospital.



Three members of staff are reportedly being investigated for allegedly trying to access the Princess of Wales's private medical records. All accused are facing disciplinary action following a potential breach of data at the hospita.