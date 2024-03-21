Barrister Gohar says Imran Khan concerned over deteriorating Pak-Afghan ties

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan speaks with the media outside the High Court in Islamabad on August 29, 2023. — AFP

Barrister Gohar Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, said party founder Imran Khan has reservations about the worsening ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, decrying the "bad" foreign policy of government.

Gohar, who was elected chairman in the twice in disputed intra-party polls, lamented the deteriorating relations between the two countries owing to security challenges being faced by Pakistan, particularly at its northwestern borders.

The lawyer-turned-politician, who spoke with journalists outside the Adiala jail after meeting Khan, said such situation pertaining to ties between Pakistan and Kabul never unfolded when PTI was in power.

Islamabad's relations with Afghanistan have remained rocky owing to the intensified terror attacks in Pakistan, which the country claims are being launched from Afghan soil.



Barrister Gohar blamed the present state of affairs on the "bad" foreign policy of the Shehbaz Sharif-led government.

Earlier this week, Pakistani forces carried out intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the border regions inside Afghanistan, targeting terrorists involved in launching attacks using Afghan soil, particularly the March 16 attack in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, which resulted in deaths of hundreds of civilians and law enforcement officials.

In its statement following the IBO, Foreign Office (FO) said Pakistan, for the past two years, has repeatedly conveyed its serious concerns to the interim Afghan government over the presence of terror outfits including TTP inside Afghanistan.

It said that these terrorists pose a grave threat to Pakistan’s security and have consistently used Afghan territory to launch terror attacks inside Pakistani territory.

The politician, who was recently elected as a lawmaker to the National Assembly, reiterated his belief in the country's armed forces, adding that they are strong enough to defend Pakistan.

When commenting on the letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by PTI, the party's chairman said it was written to remind the Washington-based lender regarding the situation in Pakistan.

He clarified that the protests conducted outside the IMF's headquarters in the United States' capital were organised by overseas Pakistanis and that the party did not send anyone from Pakistan to organise it.