Drake Bell defends Josh Peck after ‘Quiet on Set’ documentary

Drake Bell requested his fans to no go after his former Drake and Josh costar, Josh Peck, following his bombshell Quiet on Set docuseries.

On Wednesday, Bell took to TikTok to post a video in which he shared that Peck had reached out t him during this troubling time.

“I want to clear something up,” Bell, 37, began in the video.

“I’ve noticed a lot of comments on some of Josh’s TikToks and some of his posts and I just want to let you guys know … processing this and going through this is a really emotional time and a lot of it is very difficult,” he said.

“So, not everything is put out to the public. But I want you guys to know that he has reached out to me and it’s been very sensitive.”

Bell’s comments came after the How I Met Your Father alum received backlash from fans after posting a video on Monday, in which he mouthed words to a viral clip.

“If I haven’t talked to you since 2023, take that as a f–--king sign that you don’t exist to me anymore,” Peck mouthed in the TikTok.

Fans were quick to assume that the timing of the video was odd and accused him to staying silent after former costar shared his abuse allegations.

Bell came forward as a survivor of sexual abuse in Investigation Discovery's new series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.