PTI's Hammad Azhar resigns from party positions owing to 'fake terrorism cases'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Hammad Azhar on Wednesday announced stepping down from the post of secretary-general and acting PTI Punjab chapter president citing his inability to lead the party from the front and present it on media owing to "fake terrorism cases".



The politician, who had also served as a federal minister during the PTI regime, tendered his resignation letter to PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan and Secretary-General Omar Ayub Khan, stating that the party would be best served by leadership present on the ground as he remains underground due to cases and raids against him.



“It has been an honour, but it would be selfish of me to continue while I am still in hiding and unable to represent the party even on television. In my opinion, at this stage the party would be best served by a leadership in Punjab that is able to be present on the ground and lead from the front,” he stated in the letter.

He said that the leadership should have access and permission to appear on television and meet founding chairman Imran Khan directly, which he doesn’t have.

The politician said that he and his team in Punjab has “bravely endured the onslaught of a fascist regime that remained bent upon dismantling the party machinery” ever since being given the responsibilities.

However, he lamented the “oppression” against thousands of PTI workers and leaders which saw them arrested, tortured and even “forced to leave the party” after the May 9 incidents that ensued after founding chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

Azhar further stated that besides 42 “fake” terrorism cases against him and ban from all electronic media, he has faced raids at his residence and harassment against his family, while working for the party from an undisclosed location since May 2023.

He also discussed the ban on PTI from holding political gatherings, February 8 general election, PTI’s success despite being stripped of its iconic electoral symbol and alleged rigging that the party claims resulted in loss of mandate and majority.

Concluding the letter, Hammad said that he made the decision to resign after much thought and deliberation.

“I have agonised over this decision, but I feel it is the correct one. It comes from a place of concern for the wellbeing of my party that I have dedicated 13 years of my life to and a desire to serve its best interests not mine,” he said, adding that he will continue to serve for the party as a loyal and ideological worker.