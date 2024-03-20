Kim Kardashian teases new project with Meghan Markle

Kim Kardashian, who recently took a dig at Princess Kate, is expected to team up with Meghan Markle for a lucrative campaign.

The reality TV star's comments about the conspiracy theories surrounding Kate Middleton and her whereabouts hinted at her possible liking for the Duchess of Sussex.

Not only this, Kim's several followers also believe that the socialite might approach Meghan for her brand, Skims.

A page titled, kardashian_kolloquium shared Kim's "on my way to find Kate" post on their Instagram handle.

The caption reads, "See this little joke is only possible because she either never bothered to or long gave up on ingratiating with the royal family and probably has/would prefer to have a vibe with Meghan anyway."

The post further shared, "I am really wondering if/when THAT SKIMS campaign is nigh (Meghan I mean)."

Interestingly, Kim's post about Catherine came after Prince Harry spent an evening with Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Several royal experts claimed that Harry and Meghan want to be in the good books of the Kardashian-Jenner clan in order to promote the Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand.