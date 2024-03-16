US envoy assures Pakistan of support for strengthening democracy

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome (left) meets National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on March 16, 2024. — APP

US Ambassador Donald Blome met National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday to discuss bilateral relations and parliamentary cooperation for mutual gains as he continued engagements with top officials after the formation of a new government in Pakistan.



During the meeting, the speaker reiterated Pakistan's longstanding and broad-based relationship with the United States, based on principles of mutual respect and trust.

The meeting focused on a broad spectrum of issues concerning mutual interests, as per an official statement.

Sadiq highlighted that Pakistan's relations with the United States constitute an important element of its foreign policy.

Emphasising the importance of parliamentary cooperation, Speaker Sadiq stressed the need for regular visits and interactions between members of parliaments from both countries to further strengthen the relationship.

Ambassador Blome congratulated Sadiq on his re-election as the NA speaker.

Sadiq underscored the significance of collective efforts to promote regional and international peace and prosperity.

The NA speaker expressed gratitude for the US ambassador’s kind remarks and affirmed Pakistan's commitment to continued collaboration with the United States in all areas of mutual concern.

Blome assured Washington's cooperation and support to Pakistan for strengthening democracy. The US gives importance to good relations with Pakistan, the envoy added.

He also urged for united efforts to promote regional and global peace and prosperity.

PM Shehbaz, Ambassador Blome meeting

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the US ambassador held a meeting in which they discussed the economic reforms through the International Monetary Fund (IMF) alongside other key issues.

During the meeting, the premier expressed satisfaction on the present state of bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States, according to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome (second left) calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on 15 March 2024. — PMO

He emphasised the need to maintain the positive momentum by regular convening of existing dialogue mechanisms, focused on trade, investment, energy, health, defence, education, agriculture and climate change.

Premier Shehbaz said that his government would focus on macro-economic reforms to stabilise the economy and attract foreign investment.

In this regard, he also highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) that has been established to fast-track foreign investments in priority sectors in Pakistan.

A number of issues of bilateral and regional significance were also discussed during the meeting, including the situation in Gaza and the Red Sea, developments in Afghanistan, as well as the case of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, which was raised forcefully by PM Shehbaz.

While congratulating the prime minister on his re-election, Blome said that the US considered Pakistan an important partner and hoped to work with the government to build stronger ties between the two countries, it concluded.

The meeting came at a time when Islamabad entered into negotiation phase with the global lender for the final review meeting on the $3 billion stand-by agreement (SBA). The IMF will release a final tranche of around $1.1 billion to Pakistan if negotiations went successful.