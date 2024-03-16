Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda is addressing media in Karachi on March 16, 2024. —Screengrab/Geo News

KARACHI: Pointing towards impervious behaviour of his former boss for not holding talks with the other political forces, ex-federal minister Faisal Vawda Saturday asked ex-prime minister Imran Khan to leave behind the politics of 'Maula Jutt' and find a democratic way for his embattled party.

"I tried to convince Khan (in the past too) but he did not fathom," former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Vawda said while addressing journalists in Karachi.

He strongly rejected the perception that those involved in May 9 violence would be spared after the Feb 8 elections.

The former federal minister also compared Maryam Nawaz with former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar, who was criticised heavily by political rivals for alleged misgovernance in the province.

The former minister said the incumbent Punjab CM was "Buzdar 2.0".



Vawda claimed he was expelled from the party for speaking the truth when PTI's popularity was on peak.



When asked about the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he predicted troubles for Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur after Ramadan.

Announcing to contest Senate elections, he said win and loss was in the hand of Allah (SWT) as he already had been an MNA, federal minister and senator.

He lamented that horse trading was a reality in Pakistani politics and he could not say it with surety if it would not take place this time.

To a query, Vawda said he would hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari a thousand times.

He added that he did not participate in the election as the government had a short tenure. "I think the coalition government will last two or two and a half years,” he said.