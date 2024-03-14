Zardari reiterates resolve to strengthen Pak-China ties

President Asif Ali Zardari (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. — INP/AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari Thursday reiterated Pakistan's commitment and resolve to further strengthen Pakistan-China relations and practical cooperation between the two countries.

Thanking Chinese President Xi Jinping for his congratulations over becoming president, Zardari, in his letter, termed the former's support for the the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as "indispensable".



Recalling that both countries have made significant progress in bilateral cooperation including the economic corridor, Zardari stressed that the bilateral relations between the two countries have strengthened over the years due to common ideals, mutual respect and understanding.



"Strong Pakistan-China relations are key to regional peace, stability and development," the president wrote while referring to the "unique" bilateral relations between the two countries.

Last week, Xi, while congratulating Zardari on his election as the 14th of state, had said that his country was "ready to work" with him after the latter secured 411 electoral votes against his rival Mahmood Khan Achakzai's 189 to get elected for the president's office for the second time.

In his message, President Xi said China and Pakistan are good neighbours, good friends, good partners and good brothers, adding that the two countries' iron-clad friendship is a choice of history and a precious treasure of the two peoples, reported state-run Xinhua.

Xi noted that the two countries have in recent years maintained close high-level exchanges, supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns, achieved fruitful results in the construction of the CPEC, and maintained a high level of development of bilateral relations.

The Chinese president also called for advancing practical cooperation in various fields, pushing for greater development of China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, accelerating the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, so as to better benefit the two peoples.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephonic conversation with Zardari congratulating him on becoming the country's head of state.

The President’s Secretariat, in a statement, said both presidents exchanged views on matters of bilateral importance and underscored the need for further improving cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, President Zardari thanked the Turkish president for his telephone call and warm wishes.