Dilapitated building collapses in Multan killing 9 people

The picture shows a collapsed building. — APP

MULTAN: A three-storey residential building, which was in a dilapidated condition, collapsed on Tuesday in Multan's Mohalla Jawadian near Haram Gate, leaving nine people including three women dead.

Meanwhile, two people sustained injuries in the incident and are critically injured. They are being treated at the Nishtar Hospital, said Rescue 1122's District Emergency Officer Dr Kaleem Ullah.

According to the DEO, they received a call about the mishap at around 3:30am after which the teams rushed to the site to start rescue operation.

He added that a total of 11 people were stuck under the debris after the building collapsed out of which nine lost their lives.



Moreover, seven people, who were among the dead, belonged to the same family. Children aged 12 to 15 years are also among the dead, said the district administration.

The deceased were identified as Danish (15), Faheem Abbas (40), Ameer Ali (12), Waseem (14), Sanoobar (40), Bukhtawar Ameen (18) and Komal (13).

Moreover, Waqar and Mussarat Bibi sustained serious injuries and were shifted to the hospital.

"The rescue operation has been completed," said DEO Kaleem.

In a similar incident which happened in December last year, nine members of the same family, including a mother and her eight children, were killed in a tragic incident after a roof of their house collapsed due to fire caused by a short-circuit.

The Rescue 1122, along with three ambulances and locals made concerted efforts to extinguish the fire and rescue the residents. Unfortunately, the wood and clay house quickly caught fire, impeding rescue activities.

The deceased persons were identified as the wife of Zakir, four daughters and four sons, including Hashim, Qasim, Hasan, and Sufyan.