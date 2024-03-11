Robert Downey Jr calls out for awkward behaviour with Ke Huy Quan at 2024 Oscars

Robert Downey Jr faces backlash over his rude behaviour with Ke Huy Quan at 2024 Oscars

Robert Downey Jr. has recently been called out by netizens for ignoring Ke Huy Quan after winning his first ever award at the 2024 Oscars on March 10.



On Sunday, the Iron Man star won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor on Sunday for his role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

However, fans were left stunned to see Robert’s awkward interaction with Everything Everywhere All at Once actor Ke Huy Quan.

Fans expressed their disappointment over his seemingly arrogant behaviour and took to social media to criticise the actor.

One wrote, “Robert Downey jr. could’ve took one second or even acknowledge Ke Huy Quan while on stage, who was presenting an award to him personally… this was so disrespectful idc.”



Another chimed in and remarked, “Did he just completely ignore Ke Huy Quan that announced the winner?”

“Robert Downey Jr not hugging Ke Huy Quan??? excuse me,” said a third user.

A fourth user mentioned, “The more I see it, the angrier I get because Ke Huy Quan called his name with such pure excitement and appreciation, and then he does this.”

A few online fans also likened Robert’s nasty behaviour to Taylor Swift, who also ignored Celine Dion at the Grammys last month.

“It's Taylor and Celine all over again. Can we not learn FROM THE PAST?!?? Yep, he pulled a Taylor. Money clearly didn't buy either of them class!” added another user.