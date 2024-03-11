No gas, power outages during Ramadan: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presides over the high-level meeting on the petroleum sector on March 11, 2024. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed ensuring uninterrupted gas and power supply to consumers during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Ramadan moon was sighted in Pakistan and the first Roza will be observed across the country tomorrow (Tuesday), the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced today evening.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on the petroleum sector, the premier directed for provision of every possible facilities to the private sector, local and foreign investors in the exploration of gas and oil, refining and distribution of these natural resources.

Addressing the participants, the premier said that the government is not meant for doing businesses rather its responsibility is to extend all kind of facilities to the private sector and ensure protection of the rights of consumers especially the vulnerable segments of the society.

The chief executive asked for taking steps for promotion of global investment in exploration of tight gas and undersea oil and gas reserves, regretting that Pakistan’s maritime area was huge in size when compared with Balochistan province but no steps were taken to explore its hidden natural resources.

Earlier, the premier directed to increase the volume of Ramadan Relief Package along with broadening the scope of the package.

The initiative offers subsidised prices on essential food items, including flour, ghee, edible oil, sugar, pulse gram, white gram, besan, dates, rice, tea, spices, milk, and beverages, during the holy month,

He directed to deliver the food package to as many poor, needy and deserving people as possible. Initially, 1,200 mobile points and 300 permanent package relief centers are being established for this purpose.

Under the relief package, from the first of Ramadan to the end of Ramadan, food items will be provided at a lower price than the normal market. Apart from the designated places, trucks will deliver cheap food items to poor people in different areas.

Location determination will be supported by modern technology GPS and a special video will also be released to guide the use of mobile App.

The supply of flour will continue during the transfer of mobile units from one location to another. The distribution of flour will be continuously monitored through mobile and live footage.

Under the Benazir Income Support Programme, flour, rice, ghee, sugar, syrup and milk will be provided at a lower price than the market. Subsidy of Rs77 per kilogram on flour and Rs70 per kg on ghee is being provided under this programme.