PTI workers take to streets over election rigging allegations

PTI's Seemabia Tahir is seen sitting on top of a vehicle as she leads a protest rally in Rawalpindi on March 10, 2024. — Screengrab/X/@PTIofficial

LAHORE/RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers are carrying out protest rallies and demonstrations against alleged election rigging in the February 8 polls.

The development comes as the party had called for "peaceful protests" in cities across the country against manipulation in election results and "stealing of mandate" today.

Cities where PTI workers have taken to the streets include Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Tank, Kandhkot and others.

The development comes as the PTI, whose candidates contested the February 8 polls as independent candidates and have since then joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) emerged as the single largest winning group following the general elections.

However, the party has levelled serious allegations of rigging and election result manipulation by way of alteration in the Form 47s and has time again held various demonstrations both inside and outside the parliament.

The PTI's incarcerated founder Imran Khan has even written to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) seeking an audit of the February 8 polls.

Meanwhile, in Lahore, police arrested several protesting PTI workers from GPO Chowk as authorities deployed a heavy contingent of police on the city’s Mall Road and other areas to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

Whereas in Karachi, police and Sindh Rangers personnel have been deployed in front of the Korangi Deputy Commissioner's office in anticipation of protest by PTI workers.



In Rawalpindi, PTI workers and police came face to face after a demonstration rally led by Seemabia Tahir was prevented from entering the city via the Khanna Pul route.

The police also apprehended some party workers, who were later "freed" by Tahir.

In Tank, PTI workers carried out a rally from Sabir Bazaar to Town Hall ground.

Furthermore, protests and demonstrations were also held in Faisalabad, Vehari, Khushab, Islamabad, Multan, Gujranwala and other cities as well.