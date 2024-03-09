Inside Netflix K-drama 'Queen of Tears' set to release on March 9

Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won take the leading roles in Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears is the story of a power couple featuring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won. They fight to navigate their way to finding solace with each other amid a flurry of hardships.



The story revolves around Baek Hyun-woo, played by the It’s OK Not To Be Okay star, the head of legal for a chain of supermarkets and his wife Hong Hae-in, role helmed by the Lovestruck In the City actress, who reigns over a plethora of department stores.

When the two tied the knot, their high-profile marriage deemed them with the couple of the century label.

However, their love will be tested as their marital woes commence in a rough patch.

To top off the tense days, a near-tragedy strikes, following which the duo must hold onto their love for each other like never before.

Netflix K-drama is penned by Crash Landing on You writer Park Ji-eun with the likes of Sweet Home and Vincenzo directors Jang Young-woo and Kim Hee-won, respectively.

Queen of Tears will be a 16-episodic drama slated to be stream on the video streaming platform on March 9.

New episodes of the romantic drama will be premiered on Saturdays and Sundays through April 28.