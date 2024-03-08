Kate Middleton, Prince William's romantic photo delights fans

Prince William, Kate Middleton's sweet photo mesmerises royal fans

Prince William and Kate Middleton have not been seen together since Christmas last year as the Princess of Wales is recovering at home after abdominal surgery, however their romantic photo has delighted fans.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's heart capturing picture has been spotted in royal display by their excited fans.

The iconic image of much-loved royal couple Kate and William, which was taken before their fairytale wedding in Westminster Abbey in 2011, revealed their value in the eyes of the late Queen.

In a special message to mark her Platinum Jubilee celebration in 2022, the late monarch paid a loving tribute to Kate and William as their picture was visible in the background of some official photographs shared to mark her historic reign.

Kate and William's eagle-eyed fans were over the moon to see a number of sweet photos on the table behind her, including a romantic engagement picture of The future king with Catherine.

In the photo, William and Kate are seen in each other's arms as they smile straight into the camera. Kate's new engagement ring, which previously belonged to Princess Diana, is proudly on display.



The photo, which was one of a series the couple released to mark their engagement in 2010, is circulating on social media with sweet comments about the couple, particularly for Kate who's out of action due to her major operation.