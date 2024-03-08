Forces kill four terrorists in N Waziristan

Soldiers ride on a Pakistan Army vehicle in this undated image. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday that four terrorists were killed by security forces in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the North Waziristan district.

The military’s media wing, in a statement, said that during the operation, an intense exchange of fire took place between the troops and the terrorists, as a result of which the terrorists were killed.

“Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area,” the statement noted.

It added that a sanitisation operation was underway to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, adding that locals of the area appreciated the troops and “expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism”.

The development comes just a day after two terrorists — including a terrorist ring leader named Shamrooz alias Sheenay — were killed in separate operations conducted by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan witnessed a spike in terrorist attacks in Balochistan and KP provinces during the past few months, which also marred the pre-election phase in some provincial pockets.