King Charles receives tragic news during cancer treatment

King Charles received tragic news as his close friend, Captain Ian Farquhar, died on March 6 at the age of 78.

As reported by The Sun, the Monarch and Queen Camilla had known Ian for a very long time. He also served as equerry to the Queen Mother.

Moreover, Prince William also had a romantic relationship with Ian's daughter, Rose Farquhar, in 2000.

According to Daily Mail, Camilla's first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, remembered Ian in good words.

He said the Master of the Beaufort Hunt was "wild as a hawk in his youth, but always great fun."

The Beaufort Hunt penned a heartfelt note on the demise of its former master on their official Instagram handle.

The statement reads, "It is with broken hearts we send our love and condolences to the family and friends of our own Captain Ian Farquhar, who so brilliantly piloted us for 34 years and passed away peacefully this week."

The Monarch, 75, dealt with a heartbreaking blow amid his cancer treatment.

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace announced a shocking update on February 5 that King Charles was diagnosed with cancer.