Nepotism rules in KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur's cabinet

KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administers oath to provincial cabinet members in Peshawar on March 6, 2024. — Facebook/Ali Amin Gandapur

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet appears to be heavily influenced by nepotism and familial ties after its members were sworn in as part of the province's executive body following the nod by incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan after consultation with the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

A day earlier, KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered oath to the cabinet members which includes relatives of various PTI leaders.

Among those who have been made part of the KP cabinet include Faisal Tarakai, brother of senior provincial leader Shahram Khan Tarakai, along with former federal minister Noorul Haq Qadri's nephew Adnan Qadri.



Also, PTI's Secretary General Omar Ayub's cousin, Arshad Ayub Khan and Aqib Ullah Khan, the younger brother of senior party leader Asad Qaiser, have also secured a seat in the province's primary executive body.

Meanwhile, prominent party leader Sher Afzal Marwat's brother, Khalid Latif has been appointed as the chief minister's special advisor.

Other cabinet members include Shakeel Ahmad, Fazal Hakim Khan, Muhammad Sajjad, Meena Khan, Fazal Shakoor, Nazir Ahmad Abbasi, Pakhtoon Yar Khan, Aftab Alam Khan Afridi, Khaleeq Ur Rehman, Syed Qasim Ali Shah and Muhammad Zahir Shah.

Furthermore, Muzzammil Aslam, Syed Fakhar Jehan, Muhammad Ali Saif, Mashal Azam and Zahid Chanzeb have been appointed as advisors to the chief minister.

PTI's Shah Toor, while speaking to Geo News, said that the cabinet members have been appointed on "merit" following the approval of the PTI founder.

As per the party’s internal perception about Gandapur's nomination for the KP top slot, the PTI workers backed the decision and termed his nomination the best choice.

The 15-member cabinet was sworn in after Gandapur received a nod of approval from the incarcerated party founder after a meeting with him in Adiala jail, Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

After finalising the cabinet members, the chief minister did not disclose their names, as he was under pressure by certain factions within the party to accommodate their nominees, The News learnt from sources.

Interestingly, a majority of those considered and approved as cabinet members by the PTI founder were unaware of their selection.