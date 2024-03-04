Erdogan, Raisi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif for winning PM election

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left), Pakistan Prime Minister-elect Shehbaz Sharif (centre) and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. — AFP/National Assembly

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi facilitated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday for securing the premiership for the second consecutive time, Radio Pakistan reported.

In their congratulatory messages, both presidents of the Muslim countries expressed hope to strengthen ties with Pakistan under the new regime.

Erdogan, in a telephonic conversation, congratulated Shehbaz, expressing his belief that relations between Ankara and Islamabad will deepen and expand during the new period.

The call also addressed Turkey-Pakistan relations, as well as regional and global issues.



Meanwhile, Iran's Raisi also offered his good wishes to Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the prime minister of Pakistan.

In his felicitation message, he expressed determination to further strengthen the relationship between both Islamic brotherly countries.

He expressed a desire that the new government would put all out efforts for the betterment of people and the country as well. Raisi said that both countries will work together to strengthen bilateral relations.

A day earlier, the National Assembly elected Shehbaz Sharif as the 24th elected prime minister of the country after he bagged 201 votes with the support of his party and seven other allies.

He enjoyed the support of seven other parties i.e. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and National Party (NP).

His opponent, Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) Omar Ayub Khan, could only receive 92 votes in the election.

This is the second consecutive time Shehbaz has been elected the prime minister. The newly-elected premier will take oath today.

He was elected as Pakistan's 23rd premier after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was voted out of power via a no-confidence motion in 2022.

He remained the prime minister from April 11, 2022, to August 2023, and handed the reins of the government to a caretaker setup.