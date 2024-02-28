Tish Cyrus ‘pursued’ Dominic Purcell while he was ‘seeing’ Noah Cyrus

Tish Cyrus accused of ‘stealing’ Dominic Purcell from daughter Noah Cyrus

The Cyrus family feud reportedly has a lot more drama to unpack as new details come to surface.

Tish Cyrus, who tied the knot with Dominic Purcell in August 2023 after dating for nearly a year, allegedly “stole” the Prison Break actor from her youngest daughter Noah Cyrus.

A source cited by Us Weekly revealed that “Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him,” and claimed that Tish “was aware” of the situation.

The new detail is contradicting to the story Tish narrated of how she met her now-husband earlier this year on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

She shared that Dominic had DMed her back in 2016 which she didn’t see at the time. However, she saw it years later after she had finalised her divorce from ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus.

Describing her first date, Tish shared that they went out for lunch and “[made] out for three hours,” adding that they said “I love you” a day later.

The insider also revealed that during Tish and Dominic’s wedding at Miley Cyrus’ home, Noah was not invited. At the time, fans speculated that Noah had skipped the wedding in an attempt to show she was siding with her father alongside brother Braison.

Moreover, Miley had “armed guards outside her home that day as a precaution to keep Noah, who lives in a condo just blocks from her sister, out if she tried to attend.”

“The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think],” the source said. “Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.”

None of the parties involved in the feud have made an explicit comment on their family drama.