Medical expert reveals new shocking details about Kate's health condition

The Princess of Wales warned of huge risk if she returns to royal duty before regaining full health

Princess Kate, who's recuperating at home after major abdominal surgery, has been warned of huge risk if she returns to royal duty before regaining full health.

The Princess of Wales, who's said to be restless to mingle with her people, has been advised to be more careful when she returns to royal duties to avoid any untoward incident.



The future Queen is out of the sight and action since she underwent abdominal surgery on January 16 at The London Clinic as she has been advised by her doctors to complete her recovery process continue at home until she fully recovers.



Sophie Cress, a licensed therapist and mental health expert, explained what type of engagements the Princess of Wales will likely do when she returns to work.



"Resuming work after a recuperation period, particularly after surgery, necessitates striking a careful balance between mental and physical health," she told GB News



The expert added: "Kate is probably going to ease her way back into her royal responsibilities, giving priority to things that suit her energy and health at the moment. Psychologically speaking, it's critical that Kate maintains her autonomy and sense of control over her schedule as she gradually returns to her duties."

According to Cress, Kate could "benefit most from engagements that give her flexibility with regard to timing and intensity during this period of change".



She added: "Initiatives centred around mental health awareness or philanthropic ventures that allow Kate to reconnect with her hobbies and interests can be sources of fulfilment and drive.

"Activities that require Kate to interact with people may also be extremely important to her healing process, given the public nature of her position. Participating in social activities can offer chances for validation, support, and connection—all critical components of preserving psychological health.

"But it's crucial to find a balance between protecting her bodily and emotional well-being and carrying out her royal obligations."



Princess Kate is expected to return to royal duties after Easter, according to Kensington Palace.

