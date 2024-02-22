Tom Brady seemingly calls out timeline of Gisele Bündchen’s new romance

There seems to be a bit of debate over the timeline of Gisele Bündchen’s new romance with jiu-jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente.

The Brazilian model was married to former NFL player Tom Brady for 13 years and shares two kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 11, together.

While Bündchen and Valente were spotted hanging out and going to vacation, sources at the time denied that there was a romance brewing between the two. However, a day ago, insiders told People Magazine that the two have been “dating since June” and the pair is “taking it slow.”

After the report emerged, Brady’s pal called the dating timeline “BS” as other “sources” told TMZ, “They should add ‘2021’ after June. Then the headline would be accurate.”

The former Victoria’s Secrets model and Brady finalised their divorce in October 2022 after they had been separated for months earlier in June. However, sources maintained that there was no cheating involved in the breakup.

Valente and his brother, who is also a trainer, have been on several trips to Costa Rica and Brazil with Bündchen going as far back as November 2022. His presence raised eyebrows at the time but Valente’s brother had also accompanied them and sources insisted they were only there for training.

When asked to address the rumours of romance, Bündchen told Vanity Fair in March 2023 that since she divorced “they’re going to try to attach me to anything,” noting that Valente was her and the kids’ “teacher” and a person she “admires.”

She added, “I’m so grateful to know all of [the Valente brothers], because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially.”