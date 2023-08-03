Tom Brady felt 'humiliated' after Gisele Bündchen sparked romance rumours right after split

Tom Brady did not like it when he discovered that his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen was allegedly linked with her jiu jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente just months after their split.

In order to get back at her, the NFL star started dating model Irina Shayk, claimed a report published by National Enquirer.

Even though the Brazilian model refuted rumours of having any kind of intimate relationship with Valente, the former NFL quarterback was still upset with the speculations.

According to the insider, Brady felt “humiliated" when he heard rumours that Bündchen has moved on so quickly post ending their 13-year marriage.

"Tom has countered by dating a younger woman in an attempt to reshape his image — from a guy who hated sex to a stud who can't keep his hands off women!" the tipster told the outlet.

"He's also started to work out with weights to compete with Gisele's more muscled boytoys," the insider added.

After Brady and Shayk were spotted mingling in a car after the Russian model spent the night at his Los Angeles home last month, it was reported that the duo is dating.

An insider told Us Weekly that the athlete is “interested in getting to know Irina better” while adding that the lovers' “chemistry is already off the charts.”

Back in March 2023, Bündchen addressed Valente dating rumours, claiming that they are really good friends but there is nothing else between them.

"I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything," the model told Vanity Fair.