Prince William, Kate Middleton opt for 'chill' date night on Valentine's Day

Prince William and Kate Middleton are opting for a more comfortable celebration of their love as the years go by.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been going strong for the last two decades, however, according to reports, they are not afraid to show off their romantic side to one another.

As Valentine’s Day kicked off today, speculations went rife about the plans of the royals, particularly in the wake of Kate’s current health condition.

While her strict bed rest narrows down the options to only a few, royal watchers are convinced that no such calamity would prompt the King-in-waiting to tame his romantic side.

In 2022, a source told Us Weekly that the prince surprised his wife “with a huge box of 50 roses on Valentine’s Day” in addition with handwriting the “most romantic message in his card, praising her for being such a wonderful wife and mother.”

Despite the heartfelt gesture, the insider explained that the parents of two have come to prefer a more intimate celebration, which include watching Netflix and documentaries when the children are in bed, “order takeout, play Scrabble and enjoy a few glasses of wine.”

“William and Kate are homebodies, so their date nights tend to be chill,” they shared, adding: “For them, it’s the simple things in life that count.”