Prince William takes big step to 'protect' Kate from 'work pressure'

Prince William takes big step to 'protect' Princess Kate from 'work pressure'

Prince William is reportedly shielding his ailing wife, Princess Kate, from work pressure during her recovery from abdominal surgery.

As per GB News, former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II, Ailsa Anderson said, "I think William will try and shield her from as much of that pressure as possible. I hear they've gone to Sandringham for half term week next week, to recuperate."

"And I think he will try and give her as much space as she needs to, to recuperate," she added.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales underwent a 'planned abdominal surgery' at the London Clinic on January 16.

In an official statement, Kensington Palace informed that the mother-of-three will commence her royal duties after Easter.

Prince William will also be cutting back on public duties to support his wife during her recovery.

While speaking of the criticism which William often received due to his fewer royal engagements, the expert said, "For him, family and duty go hand in hand."

She added, "I think Prince William is very much his own man, and he will step up in the way he wants to do it, and do it perhaps a bit differently from what's gone before. There's no real rule book."