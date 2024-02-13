Ashley Park makes exciting announcement after health crisis

Ashley Park has resumed filming the upcoming season of Netflix's popular series Emily in Paris after recovering from a serious illness.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a short clip of herself getting ready for her shot in Paris, France.

She wrote, "So happy to be back to start filming days with @carolenicolas @parizhair again! @emilyinparis."

Ashley Park/Instagram

In January, Ashley shared that she survived "critical septic shock" in a detailed post on Instagram.

She began her note, "As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful."

Ashely added, "While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told."

Moreover, the actress expressed gratitude towards her rumoured boyfriend, Paul Forman, for "being unconditionally by her side through all this."

Paul also starred in season 3 of the comedy-drama series.

After thanking her medical team, she said, "I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery…but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst."