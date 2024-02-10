Royal family, King Charles honour Prince William after Harry's Las Vegas stunt

Prince Harry, who made no mention of his ailing father King Charles at Las Vegas NFL awards bash on Thursday, has received fresh snub from the royal family and King Charles.



The Royal family's social media accounts shared future king William and his aunt Princess Anne's pictures as they carried out their royal duties amid King Charles and Princess Kate's health crisis.

However, Buckingham palace avoided giving a glimpse of Harry's meeting with his dad King Charles.

The place stated: "This week The Prince of Wales and The Princess Royal hosted Investiture Ceremonies at Windsor Castle – congratulations to all those who received their Honours!"

In a separate post, the royal family and King Charles honoured the heir of the throne as they shared William's video to highlight his important role in the Firm, seemingly showing their confidence in William.

The video was captioned: "The Royal Week 5-9 February 2024."



"From touring new facilities to presenting awards, swipe through our gallery to see some of the highlights of this week’s Royal activities, events and engagements."



The royal family's new posts come day after Harry's latest stunt in Las Vegas where he left fans in surprise with his first speech after meeting King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex did not speak about his father's cancer in an ultra-British and gag-filled speech comparing rugby to American football at the NFL awards ceremony, jokingly saying: 'You stole rugby from us!'

Harry's decision to not to mention the King in his speech gave birth to many questions about his meeting with his dad, with some speculating "it seems Harry was given the cold shoulder by the royal family."