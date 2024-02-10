Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker warned of 'complicated' second pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been warned of facing complications amid reports that the couple is planning to welcome their second child through a surrogate.

In a conversation with The Mirror, fertility expert Tracey Sainsbury shared that "Trying to conceive is stressful, especially when you have a child, more stressful sometimes as you don't just want another child, you want a sibling for your child."

She added, "Pregnancy and birth experiences may increase anxiety around a future pregnancy hence couples may prefer surrogacy."

"But in order to use a gestational surrogate, embryos would need to be created, which would mean a further IVF cycle, so the plan may be for egg donation and surrogacy or traditional surrogacy, which is much less common," the medical expert explained.

For the unversed, Kourtney welcomed a baby boy, Rocky, with Travis Barker on November 1, 2023, following IVF struggles.

Earlier, Daily Mail reported that the couple is presently "enjoying their newborn," however "next year would be the soonest time to start thinking about more kids."

Notably, the reality TV star also has three children with her ex-husband Scott Disick: Daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8.



On the hand, the Blink-182 drummer shares Landon, 20, Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.