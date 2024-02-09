Drake reacts to inappropriate leaked video LIGHTLY

Drake made fun of his inappropriate video that got leaked on social media mid concert, Wednesday night.
Shortly after taking the stage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., the rapper shouted into the microphone, "I know y'all probably waiting on me to address this, so—the rumours are true."
After a short pause, he continues, “My dad is here! That’s what y’all were waiting for?”
Though his father, Dennis Graham, was present, it was evident Drake was jokingly bringing up the matter on everyone's mind.
Earlier this week, the 37-year-old Grammy winner began trending on X when a video allegedly showing him lying in bed surfaced online.
The headboard in the short film appeared to be the same as Drake's bed on his $185 million private plane.
The God’s Plan hitmaker was seemingly flying into Nashville at the time, as he later took to his Instagram Story to share a close-up shot of the inside of an airplane’s cockpit, writing, “Cashville I’m home.”
Though Drake has yet to publicly disclose his identity, he appeared to laugh off the intimate clip when asked about it in a private conversation with popular streamer Adin Ross.
