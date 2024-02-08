BLACKPINK Lisa follows in footsteps of Jennie with solo venture

BLACKPINK Lisa is officially following in the footsteps of her fellow band member Jennie with her latest announcement.
The 26-year-old K-pop singer announced the launch of her own label titled, LLOUD, via Instagram on Wednesday.
According to the caption, Lisa aims to “showcase my vision in music and entertainment” through her latest venture.
“Join me on this exciting journey to push through new boundaries together,” she added in the caption.
Also Read: BLACKPINK Lisa's fuels rumours of Hollywood debut with latest photoshoot
The description was accompanied by a photo of the LALISA singer posing in a dapper look with suit and tie in a monochrome photo.
Her nails caught attention for their flawless art as the Thai rapper looked away from the camera with sultry facial expressions.
The latest announcement was followed by teaser photos, which featured Lisa posing in the dark with heavy lined eye staring directly into the camera.
The precedent was set by fellow BLACKPINK artist Jennie Kim, who launched her own label ODD ATELIER (OA) in December 2023.
Also Read: BLACKPINK Jennie goes 'solo': K-pop star kicks off new venture
The past few months have been eventful for the K-pop group after uncertainty plagued their future in entertainment agency YG when their contracts expired last August.
However, rumours were laid to rest as the quartet, including Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo, renewed their contracts in November.
