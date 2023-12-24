BLACKPINK Jennie goes 'solo': K-pop star kicks off new venture

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim officially launched her own brand weeks after the K-pop band’s contract renewal with YG Entertainment.

The vocalist created an Instagram account for her new venture, labelling it as ODD ATELIER (OA), on Friday, Dec. 23.

She took to her Instagram to offer an insight into her upcoming solo endeavor, mentioning: “OA, which stands for ODD ATELIER, is a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected. It is a label founded by artist JENNIE in November 2023.”

Jennie went on to hype it up in a series of posts, including company logo and images, captioned in Korean and English.



The singer also penned a heartfelt note for her fans, writing: “Hi, this is Jennie.

"This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I’m so thankful for all the love I’ve received. I’m also excited about what’s to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course, BLACKPINK.

Thank you.”

The Solo singer's latest venture comes in the wake of swirling rumors that she is going to launch her own label.

Jennie also recently renewed her contract with YG alongside the three members of the renowned girl group.

