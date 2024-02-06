James Cameron announces ‘Avatar 7’ script already in the works

‘Avatar 3’ is set for release in December 2025

James Cameron is already four Avatar movies ahead.

With the third installation of his Avatar series set to release in late December, the award-winning filmmaker revealed that he already has the scripts for Avatar 6 and Avatar 7 down.

“We’ve fully written through movie five, and I’ve got ideas for six and seven,” Cameron told People Magazine at the 51st annual Saturn Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, adding that he might have to “[hand] the baton on at that point” to someone else as “mortality catches up.”

The 69-year-old director further declared that he wants Avatar to be a franchise like Star Wars and Star Trek, noting, “We’re still a young universe. We’re only two movies in, we’re halfway through our third right now.”

Cameron acknowledged that achieving this type of “cultural impact” is no easy feat, which is precisely why he has “got to pour all [his] heart and energy into it.”

Reflecting on the success of the first two films, the Titanic director noted it as a testament to the fact that “people are innately empathetic. They innately want a connection to each other. They innately want beauty. And so many science fiction films are dystopian.”

He elaborated, “Ours is actually dystopian in its message to some extent, but it's about beauty, it's about connection, it's about positive values, and that seems to be working.”