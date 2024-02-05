Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco attend Grammys after-party after missing main event

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made their red carpet debut at Emmys last month

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco weren’t going to sit out the after-party extravaganza.

The lovebirds were seen turning up hand-in-hand at the Gucci’s Grammys after-party at Chateau Marmont on Sunday, despite skipping the main show.

Blanco, 35, lead the way in a brightly-coloured crochet tracksuit, while Gomez, 31, hid behind him and kept her head down.

Gomez's absence from the 66th annual award show wasn't surprising, given that she wasn't nominated this year. In fact, the Single Soon songstress hasn't graced the Grammys since 2016, despite receiving several nominations in the interim.

Meanwhile, Gomez’s close pal, Taylor Swift, was in attendance and made history by not only being the first person to win her fourth Album of the Year award – this time for Midnights – but also breaking the internet by announcing her brand new upcoming album, The Tortured Pets Department.

But as Swift continues to make history, Gomez is opting to keep a low profile with Blanco amid their budding romance, which sparked last year.

Their red carpet debut at the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony last month was a rare exception to their preference for keeping their budding relationship away from the Hollywood spotlight.